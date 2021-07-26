Asif Ali Zardari turns 65
09:10 AM | 26 Jul, 2021
Asif Ali Zardari turns 65
Former president and the Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari marked his 65th birthday.

PPP women wing president Faryal Talpur and others cut a cake to mark the birthday of her brother Asif Ali Zardari at an event in Karachi.

Senator Palwasha Khan, Senator Robina Khalid, Shaheen Kosar Dar and Nargis Faiz attended the event.

Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi due to “exertion and exhaustion” caused by his frequent travelling of late.

The accountability court had on June 14 summoned former president Zardari and his alleged frontman Mushtaq Ahmed in a case related to a suspicious transaction of Rs8.3 billion.

Zardari was born on 26 July 1955 in Karachi in the Zardari family. He is of Baloch origin, belonging to the Sindhi-speaking Zardari tribe. He is the only son of Hakim Ali Zardari, a tribal chief and prominent landowner, and Bilquis Sultana Zardari.

