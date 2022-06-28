Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral

04:10 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Jannat Mirza is ruling hearts due to her gorgeous looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her glamourous festive looks have become the talk of the town.

After managing to impress the masses with TikTok videos, the social media sensation also ventured into the world of mainstream media and continues to win hearts with her stunning looks.

Now, Jannat was stopped flaunting her desi glam in her recent Instagram video as she asks fans to tell her whether she looks better with 'surma' or without it.

"Jawaan✨ Tried Surma???? W surma or w/out surma?????", captioned Jannat

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

The fans have fallen head over heels with the TikTok sensation and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her. The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi

TikToker Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral 04:10 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

After managing to impress the masses with Tik Tok videos, social media sensation Jannat Mirza has ventured into the ...

More From This Category
Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new ...
06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos ...
05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his ...
05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Juggun Kazim celebrates wedding anniversary with ...
04:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with latest video
03:50 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ms Marvel – Fawad Khan all set for Hollywood ...
03:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot
06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr