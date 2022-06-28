Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
Share
TikTok star Jannat Mirza is ruling hearts due to her gorgeous looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her glamourous festive looks have become the talk of the town.
After managing to impress the masses with TikTok videos, the social media sensation also ventured into the world of mainstream media and continues to win hearts with her stunning looks.
Now, Jannat was stopped flaunting her desi glam in her recent Instagram video as she asks fans to tell her whether she looks better with 'surma' or without it.
"Jawaan✨ Tried Surma???? W surma or w/out surma?????", captioned Jannat
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The fans have fallen head over heels with the TikTok sensation and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her. The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.
On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi
TikToker Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral 04:10 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
After managing to impress the masses with Tik Tok videos, social media sensation Jannat Mirza has ventured into the ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
-
- Big upset as daughter of donkey-cart vendor defeats PPP candidate in ...06:10 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Israel to take on Portugal today as sub regional qualifier underway ...05:22 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral04:10 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022