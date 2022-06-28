Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral

TikTok star Jannat Mirza is ruling hearts due to her gorgeous looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her glamourous festive looks have become the talk of the town.

After managing to impress the masses with TikTok videos, the social media sensation also ventured into the world of mainstream media and continues to win hearts with her stunning looks.

Now, Jannat was stopped flaunting her desi glam in her recent Instagram video as she asks fans to tell her whether she looks better with 'surma' or without it.

"Jawaan✨ Tried Surma???? W surma or w/out surma?????", captioned Jannat

The fans have fallen head over heels with the TikTok sensation and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her. The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi