Shahveer Jafry shares PDA-filled moments with wife Ayesha
05:17 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha keep their fans and followers on their toes with a plethora of PDA-filled Instagram posts and engaging vlogs on YouTube.

With Jafry and his wife's romantic gestures continuing to exude couple goals, netizens also love the newlywed couple.

Shahveer and Ayesha are one of the favorite influencer couples of Pakistanis here and abroad. This time, the fams are in awe of their cute pictures and adore how the couple painted the town red with their romance. 

For the unversed, Jafry is a successful YouTuber who has debuted in the Pakistani drama industry with Baarwan Khiladi. Ayesha, on the other hand, is a fashion designer by profession and an Instagram influencer as well.

Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding ... 10:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

Congratulations are in order for one of the most lovable couples in Lollywood, Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig, for ...

