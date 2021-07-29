WATCH: Man held for attempting to escape without getting Covid vaccine after registration

SHEIKHUPURA – Covid vaccine hesitancy remains a substantial challenge for Pakistan amid various conspiracy theories and in recent days, a hilarious clip of a man surfaced in which he attempted to escape the vaccination center without getting the jab.

In the rib-tickling clip, a man of Sheikhupura [a city in the Pakistani province of Punjab] can be escaping the vaccination center after completion of the data entry process.

In the meanwhile, two of the deployed police personnel can also be seen grasping him while he showed resistance as the staffer filled the syringe from the Covid vile.

Later, the unidentified man who showed resistance earlier can be seen unbuttoning his full arm shirt to the jab as deployed law enforcers foiled his escape plan.

Some of the people who show resistance to getting the jab are suffering from Trypanophobia – an extreme fear of medical procedures involving injections or hypodermic needles.

On the other hand, further proceedings about the incident are unsure as no police official or health personal commented on the matter. The National Command and Opera­tion Centre has imposed further curbs on unvaccinated people to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including no air travel besides and banning several facilities for them.