Search

Sports

PAKvNZ: Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule likely to be changed

Web Desk 11:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2023
PAKvNZ: Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule likely to be changed
Source: PCB/Twitter

LAHORE – The schedule of the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be changed amid plans to shift one game from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule according to which New Zealand is due to arrive in the Punjab capital, home of cricket in the South Asian nation, to play three T20Is from 14-17 April before traveling to Rawalpindi, where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April.

Initially, the series is supposed to end in Karachi, with the remaining four games to be played from April 30 to May 7.

Media reports quoting sources from the cricket board claimed that Karachi could be stripped off a single One Day International, and three games will be played in Karachi, with two matches to be held in Rawalpindi.

In recent developments, PCB and Kiwis officials decided to make changes to the tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is due to elections.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this series as it will help Men in Green to prepare for the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mickey Arthur likely to become Pakistan team’s consultant ahead of New Zealand series

Current schedule

  • 14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore
  • 15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore
  • 17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore
  • 20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
  • 24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi
  • 26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • 30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi
  • 3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi
  • 5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi
  • 7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Babar Azam continues to stay at top in latest ODI rankings

08:10 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Mickey Arthur likely to become Pakistan team’s consultant ahead of New Zealand series

06:05 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

AFGvPAK: Pakistan avoid whitewash by Afghanistan in T20I series

08:45 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

AFGvPAK: Pakistan brings Mohammad Nawaz into second T20 against Afghanistan

04:15 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

PAKvAFG: Afghanistan seal first ever T20I series win against Pakistan

09:01 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

PAKvAFG: Pakistan take on Afghanistan in second T20I tomorrow

05:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hira Mani's new viral video invites trolling

12:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th March 2023

09:03 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: