PAKvNZ: Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule likely to be changed

LAHORE – The schedule of the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be changed amid plans to shift one game from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule according to which New Zealand is due to arrive in the Punjab capital, home of cricket in the South Asian nation, to play three T20Is from 14-17 April before traveling to Rawalpindi, where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April.
Initially, the series is supposed to end in Karachi, with the remaining four games to be played from April 30 to May 7.
Media reports quoting sources from the cricket board claimed that Karachi could be stripped off a single One Day International, and three games will be played in Karachi, with two matches to be held in Rawalpindi.
In recent developments, PCB and Kiwis officials decided to make changes to the tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is due to elections.
Fans are eagerly waiting for this series as it will help Men in Green to prepare for the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Current schedule
