Mohammad Haris set for T20I debut in 6th match against England today

06:15 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Mohammad Haris set for T20I debut in 6th match against England today
Source: PCB (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris is all set to make his debut in the shortest format of the cricket in the sixth game of Pakistan-England T20I series today (Friday).

He is the 99th Pakistani player to join the national T20I squad. The 21-year-old has made his ODI debut while playing against West Indies in June 2022.

Haris said he is very excited to play against England, which is one of the best teams in the world. He said that the event will also help him improve his cricket skills, adding: “I will try my best to perform well in today’s match.

He said: "I have always received support from my teammates".

Haris has replaced star batter Mohammad Rizwan in today's match, 

Currently, Pakistan leads the seven-match series 3-2 and now they are looking to register series victory by winning today’s match.

The Team Green beat the visiting team by six runs in a nail-biting contest in the fifth match on Wednesday. 

More From This Category
Prize money for T20 World Cup 2022 announced
05:01 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG: Confident Pakistan look to seal series ...
09:15 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG, 6th T20I: Pakistan eye series victory ...
10:10 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Naseem Shah ruled out of England home series ...
01:44 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Probe initiated as TikTok star’s video inside ...
10:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer makes history in ...
10:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos
05:50 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr