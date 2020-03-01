'Mela Loot Liya': Ali Zafar releases his PSL song
10:13 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
'Mela Loot Liya': Ali Zafar releases his PSL song
LAHORE – Pakistan's superstar Ali Zafar has released his highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the singer-actor shared the song titled Mela Loot Liya, fulfulling his promise made to his fans. 

The official song for the fifth addition of the PSL was sung by Ali Azmat, Asim Azhar, Haroon and Arif Lohar. 

Earlier, in a video on Twitter and Instagram, Ali said that that he had received an overwhelming response from fans whom he had asked to send their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.

