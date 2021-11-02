Four TTP terrorists gunned down in Hangu operation: CTD

PESHAWAR – The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Tuesday claimed to eliminate four terrorists of TTP in a shootout on Monday night.

Reports quoting CTD spokesperson said security personnel carried out an overnight search operation in the Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

The dead militants of banned terror outfit opened fire at the CTD personnel as the police approached their hideout and four militants were gunned down while other three escaped from the area taking advantage of the darkness.

It further added that the operation was carried out in the Jahazo Maidan area in Thall tehsil of Hangu. Security officials had earlier received reports of the presence of terrorists in the area.

It was later revealed that the wanted terrorists belonged to the Ameer Hatim Group of the banned TTP and were actively involved in several acts of terrorism, targeted killing, and extortion. The terrorists who were killed included: Sadiq Ullah alias AlQaeda resident of North Waziristan; Ahmad Rahim alias Saud, r/o North Waziristan; Samim Saeed alias Ustad r/o North Waziristan; and Mustafa Khan alias Mullah, r/o North Waziristan.

Two of the dead militants were reportedly involved in killing several policemen who were deployed for security of polio teams.

The CTD also recovered four SMGs, 16 chargers, and ammunition from the terrorists’ hideout.

Meanwhile, many of the districts have seen an uptick in militant attacks since the Taliban takeover in neighboring Afghanistan.