Pakistan reports 1,303 new Covid cases in one day
ISLAMABAD – At least 47 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,303 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,576 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 938,737. A total of 40,483 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 3.21 percent.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,483
Positive Cases: 1303
Positivity % : 3.21%
Deaths : 47
On Thursday, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had prepared recommendations regarding newer restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.
Reports in local media suggest that Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting, in which officials mulled blocking of SIM cards of those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel Covid-19.
