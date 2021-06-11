Pakistan reports 1,303 new Covid cases in one day
Web Desk
08:33 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,303 new Covid cases in one day
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 47 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,303 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,576 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 938,737. A total of 40,483 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 3.21 percent.

On Thursday, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had prepared recommendations regarding newer restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.

Reports in local media suggest that Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting, in which officials mulled blocking of SIM cards of those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel Covid-19.

Punjab mulls blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated ... 12:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has prepared recommendations regarding newer ...

More From This Category
18 killed as passenger bus overturns in Khuzdar
10:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 ...
10:03 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 June 2021
09:41 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
No-confidence motion filed against NA Deputy ...
09:06 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Firdous Ashiq Awan serves notice on Qadir ...
11:44 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Lower house of Pakistani parliament adopts bill ...
10:47 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani singer wins International Music Against Child Labour award
08:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr