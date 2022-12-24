Pakistani celebrity breakups in 2022

The showbiz industry in Pakistani is the one place where many hearts are broken, dreams are shattered, and couples part ways. With decade-long marriages deteriorating, cheating scandals, and domestic violence controversies, 2022 has been nothing less of a roller coaster ride for Lollywood stars.

Following is a list of many celebrity couples who parted ways for the greater good. From A-list actors to accomplished singers, the list is long, and frankly, heart-breaking.

The list includes Imran Ashraf and his ex-wife Kiran, singer Aima Baig and her ex-fiance actor Shahbaz Shigri, actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, actress Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Jaffri, and actress Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman.

Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan

Starting with the Khaani actor, the separation of Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan came as a shock for everyone as the couple seemingly was in love, and shared an adorable family with two children. In a detailed note on his official Instagram, the Romeo Weds Heer actor announced that his divorce was finalised on September 3.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

Actors and former couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s alleged split has been the center of attention for quite some time. The alleged former couple never officially accepted or denied parting ways, though sources claim otherwise.

Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaq

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actor Imran Ashraf has also been unlucky in his private life. Ashraf announced separation from his now ex-wife, Kiran, after four years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2018, and co-parent their son, Roham.

Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Jaffri

Accomplished actress Sana Fakhar announced her divorce from her husband Fakhar Jaffri after fourteen years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2008 and are parents to two sons. Fakhar took to Instagram to officially announce the news suggesting that although breakups hurt, it is sometimes mandatory to save yourself.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri

Iconic Lollywood singer Aima Baig calling off her engagement with actor Shahbaz Shigri shocked the internet. Baig confirmed the news after rumors of the duo parting ways started circulating on social media. The separation was followed by whirlwinds of a cheating scandal.

Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman

Lastly, actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman also finalized their divorce after nine years. Taking to Instagram, Rizvi shared a statement, stating that she and her husband parted ways ''amicably.''

“We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best,” wrote the Mujhe Bhi Khuda Ne Banaya Hai actress. The former couple has two daughters together.