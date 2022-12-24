Pakistani celebrity breakups in 2022

The showbiz industry in Pakistani is the one place where many hearts are broken, dreams are shattered, and couples part ways. With decade-long marriages deteriorating, cheating scandals, and domestic violence controversies, 2022 has been nothing less of a roller coaster ride for Lollywood stars.
Following is a list of many celebrity couples who parted ways for the greater good. From A-list actors to accomplished singers, the list is long, and frankly, heart-breaking.
The list includes Imran Ashraf and his ex-wife Kiran, singer Aima Baig and her ex-fiance actor Shahbaz Shigri, actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, actress Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Jaffri, and actress Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman.
Starting with the Khaani actor, the separation of Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan came as a shock for everyone as the couple seemingly was in love, and shared an adorable family with two children. In a detailed note on his official Instagram, the Romeo Weds Heer actor announced that his divorce was finalised on September 3.
Actors and former couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s alleged split has been the center of attention for quite some time. The alleged former couple never officially accepted or denied parting ways, though sources claim otherwise.
The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actor Imran Ashraf has also been unlucky in his private life. Ashraf announced separation from his now ex-wife, Kiran, after four years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2018, and co-parent their son, Roham.
Accomplished actress Sana Fakhar announced her divorce from her husband Fakhar Jaffri after fourteen years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2008 and are parents to two sons. Fakhar took to Instagram to officially announce the news suggesting that although breakups hurt, it is sometimes mandatory to save yourself.
Iconic Lollywood singer Aima Baig calling off her engagement with actor Shahbaz Shigri shocked the internet. Baig confirmed the news after rumors of the duo parting ways started circulating on social media. The separation was followed by whirlwinds of a cheating scandal.
Lastly, actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman also finalized their divorce after nine years. Taking to Instagram, Rizvi shared a statement, stating that she and her husband parted ways ''amicably.''
“We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best,” wrote the Mujhe Bhi Khuda Ne Banaya Hai actress. The former couple has two daughters together.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
