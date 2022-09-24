Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Ayaz Amir, his wife in Sarah Inam murder case
Share
ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the country’s federal capital has issued arrest warrants for Ayaz Amir, his wife Samina Shah, a day after Shahnawaz Amir brutally murdered his wife.
Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued arrest warrants for the accused parents after accepting the petition filed by investigation officers.
The court also approved two-day physical remand of Shahnawaz, rejecting cops' request for a 10-day remand.
Earlier in the day, the capital police lodged a first information report at the Chak Shahzad police station in the ghastly murder case of Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law.
A day earlier, cops detained the prime suspect for killing his wife Sarah Inam as the latter arrived from UAE, where she had been working.
The FIR stated that the suspect’s mother Samina Shah called the law enforcers and informed them that Shahnawaz had murdered his wife.
Shah told cops that his son attempted to hide the body as cops subsequently raided the residence located in the Chak Shehzad area.
The culprit locked himself up in his room and cops broke inside, and blood stains were found on Shahnawaz’s hands and clothes. The culprit also confessed to killing his wife and admitted to hiding the corpse.
Celebrities, activists demand #JusticeForSarah as ... 12:05 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities and social media activists took to Twitter to call for #JusticeForSarah and ...
Meanwhile, Sarah’s body was sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for a postmortem examination.
Canadian High Commission was also being approached to collect details of the parents of the deceased.
Pakistani journalist Ayaz Amir reacts after son ... 05:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Ayaz Amir on Friday expressed deep grief after his son was arrested for allegedly ...
- Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Ayaz Amir, his wife in ...02:15 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- At UN, Pakistan slams Indian sponsorship of militancy and aggression ...01:44 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Top Army officers to get tax relief on import of bulletproof vehicles ...01:15 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- ‘Joint Venture’ provides free of cost legal assistance to ...12:44 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Celebrities, activists demand #JusticeForSarah as another brutal ...12:05 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Fiza Ali shares story of her struggle in showbiz11:46 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Abrar ul Haq tells how he fell in love with his school principal11:39 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Shaan, Sarmad Khoosat and Khalilur Rehman Qamar gear up for upcoming ...09:38 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022