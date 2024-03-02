Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs220,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs216,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,001 to Rs188,872 from Rs185,871 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs173,132 from Rs170,382, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs2,600 whereas that of 10 gram Silver went up by Rs25.72 to Rs2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $2,103 from $2,067, the Association reported.