Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs220,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs216,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,001 to Rs188,872 from Rs185,871 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs173,132 from Rs170,382, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs2,600 whereas that of 10 gram Silver went up by Rs25.72 to Rs2,229.08.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $2,103 from $2,067, the Association reported.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
