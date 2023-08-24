Weather Update for Karachi

Weather in country's largest city Karachi will remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.
The weather forecast department predicted slight chance of drizzle in the coastal areas. Humidity in the metropolis air will be at 85%, with winds blowing at kmph from the southwest.
On Thursday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while temperature is expected to be dropped to 31°C in the evening and night.
Karachi’s air quality was recorded 74for the day. According to AccuWeather, the air of financial capital has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
It is recommended to reduce time spent outside if they are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Monsoon Alert
Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.
Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|312.9
|316.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338
|341.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.1
|401
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.2
|86
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|792.97
|800.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|774.65
|782.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
