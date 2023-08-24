Weather Update for Karachi

Weather in country's largest city Karachi will remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

Karachi Rain Update

The weather forecast department predicted slight chance of drizzle in the coastal areas. Humidity in the metropolis air will be at 85%, with winds blowing at kmph from the southwest.

Karachi temperature today

On Thursday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while temperature is expected to be dropped to 31°C in the evening and night.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 74for the day. According to AccuWeather, the air of financial capital has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It is recommended to reduce time spent outside if they are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Monsoon Alert

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.