Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in domestic market on Thursday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs240,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,029 to reach Rs206, 361.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity moved up by $2 to reach $2,315 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10-gram.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs600 to Rs241,900 while the price 10-gram surged by Rs514 to reach Rs207, 390 in local market.