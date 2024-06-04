How many drinks Imran Khan takes! Behroze Sabzwari spills the beans in latest podcast interview

Behroze Sabzwari is one Pakistan's legendary actors who has been ruling the entertainment industry for several years. He is versatile and God gifted and commands respect like no one else in the showbiz industry of Pakistan.

In the latest podcast interview with Adnan Faisal, Behroze commented on some aspects of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's life. Answering a question about the cricketer-turned-politician, Behroze said that Khan will definitely win because he is truthful and honest. He said that he has worked with Khan for 24 years on projects like Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

About the view that Khan takes cocaine, Behroze said that it's a lie. He however said that he had the opportunity to drink with Khan many times and that Khan never takes more than one drink ever. He said the rest of the information in this regard is pure lies.

Answering a question about Syra Yousuf, the former wife of his son Shehroz Sabzwari, Behroze said that she she should now get married like his son has done.

Shehroz and Syra had been married for seven years and they announced their separation in February 2020. Shahroz shocked fans by marrying model Sadaf Kanwal just three months later.

Behroze recently opened up about his relationship with former daughter-in-law Syra. He said the Sabzawari family and the Mera Naseeb actor have maintained a respectful and loving bond after her divorce.

He said in an interview, “Syra is my daughter, even now. If their chemistry wasn’t compatible, we can’t do anything about it — this is up to God. All the people who trolled us, that was a difficult time for us to go through, it was harsh for Shahroz, for Syra and for the families. It was a very personal matter but people think otherwise”