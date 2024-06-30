Decomposed bodies of mother and son found in Federal B area

KARACHI - In Federal B Area, Block 15, authorities discovered several decomposed bodies of a mother and her son after receiving information from concerned relatives. The bodies, believed to have been deceased for several days, were identified as Zahida, aged 60, and her son Tariq, aged 32.

Upon receiving the alert, a team of 15 police officers promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. The bodies were swiftly transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death. Police Inspector Shaukat of SHO Joharabad explained that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, hindering immediate determination of the cause of death. However, forensic experts are examining the scene for further insights.

Authorities are currently conducting inquiries to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. Further details are awaited pending the results of the post-mortem report.

This incident has left the local community in shock, prompting authorities to expedite their investigation to provide clarity on this unfortunate event.