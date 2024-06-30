Decomposed bodies of mother and son found in Federal B area

KARACHI - In Federal B Area, Block 15, authorities discovered several decomposed bodies of a mother and her son after receiving information from concerned relatives. The bodies, believed to have been deceased for several days, were identified as Zahida, aged 60, and her son Tariq, aged 32.
Upon receiving the alert, a team of 15 police officers promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. The bodies were swiftly transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death. Police Inspector Shaukat of SHO Joharabad explained that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, hindering immediate determination of the cause of death. However, forensic experts are examining the scene for further insights.
Authorities are currently conducting inquiries to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. Further details are awaited pending the results of the post-mortem report.
This incident has left the local community in shock, prompting authorities to expedite their investigation to provide clarity on this unfortunate event.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.