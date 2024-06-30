KE eliminates 330,000 kg illegal connections in FY24

KARACHI—Karachi Electric (KE) continued to implement measures to ensure network security and reliability, with strategic actions aimed at curbing power theft across its entire territory. In FY24, from July 2023 to the present.

It successfully conducted almost 30,000 drives, removing over 330,000 kg of Kunda wires and accessing electricity illegally while adversely affecting the power infrastructure. During this period, KE removed 234,000 such illegal connections through the dedicated efforts of its distribution teams.

Anti-theft activities and Kunda removal drives are already a part of the company’s business operations. These are dedicated to keeping the network safe and reducing the impact of line losses.

Theft of electricity not only bypasses the network's safety protocols but also affects an area's loss profile, which may impact the duration of loadshed. KE acknowledges that current macroeconomic conditions may affect customers’ propensity to pay and is organizing facilitation camps across the city.

Customers can visit these camps and KE Customer Care Centers throughout the city to clear their dues and receive assistance in obtaining regularised connections. KE Spokesperson urged elected officials and community leaders to promote a culture of regular bill payment and actively discourage power theft. These measures are crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to the city.