KE eliminates 330,000 kg illegal connections in FY24

Web Desk
09:07 PM | 30 Jun, 2024
KE eliminates 330,000 kg illegal connections in FY24

KARACHI—Karachi Electric (KE) continued to implement measures to ensure network security and reliability, with strategic actions aimed at curbing power theft across its entire territory. In FY24, from July 2023 to the present.

 It successfully conducted almost 30,000 drives, removing over 330,000 kg of Kunda wires and accessing electricity illegally while adversely affecting the power infrastructure. During this period, KE removed 234,000 such illegal connections through the dedicated efforts of its distribution teams.

Anti-theft activities and Kunda removal drives are already a part of the company’s business operations. These are dedicated to keeping the network safe and reducing the impact of line losses.

Theft of electricity not only bypasses the network's safety protocols but also affects an area's loss profile, which may impact the duration of loadshed. KE acknowledges that current macroeconomic conditions may affect customers’ propensity to pay and is organizing facilitation camps across the city.

Customers can visit these camps and KE Customer Care Centers throughout the city to clear their dues and receive assistance in obtaining regularised connections. KE Spokesperson urged elected officials and community leaders to promote a culture of regular bill payment and actively discourage power theft. These measures are crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to the city.

09:07 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

KE eliminates 330,000 kg illegal connections in FY24

KE eliminates 330,000 kg illegal connections in FY24

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

