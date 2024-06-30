20 inmates escape from Rawalakot Jail; one killed in police shootout

At least 20 inmates escaped from Rawalakot Jail in Azad Kashmir between 2:00 and 2:30pm on Sunday. During the escape, one inmate held a guard hostage at gunpoint, allowing the others to flee.
In the ensuing pursuit, police opened fire, injuring one inmate who later died while being transported to the hospital.
Among the escaped inmates was Ghazi Shehzad, a member of a banned organization. He was previously arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department and handed over to the police.
The police have set up roadblocks throughout the district and heightened security measures to search for the remaining 19 escaped inmates.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
