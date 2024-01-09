Feroze Khan shares first look of upcoming telefilm with Indian actress Geethika Tiwari

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is coming together with Indian actress and model Geethika Tiwari for an upcoming feature film directed by Zulfiqar Ali.

Taking to Instagram, Feroze Khan announced, "The upcoming feature film starring with me is from cross the border @geethikaofficial directed by @zulfiqarali9 director of photography @asadthemalik."

The announcement by Khan, who recently proved his mettle in the drama serial Khumar opposite Neelum Munir Khan, created a commotion on the social media and his Instagram post received hundreds of thousands of likes and views within hours.

In the video, Khan and Tiwari can be seen shooting a scene of their upcoming telefilm somewhere probably in the United Kingdom.

Khan is not the first Pakistani actor to collaborate with an Indian actress. In the past, Pakistan's star artists Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and many others have worked in the Indian film and music industry.