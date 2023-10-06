Ahsan Khan, Mumtaz dance to "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche"

Ahsan Khan and Mumtaz’s recent video proves music knows no boundaries!
The Pakistani actor, Khan, dancing alongside the iconic Indian actress, Mumtaz, in a heartwarming moment proved that artists across borders share the same love for music and reciprocate the same level of respect for each other, despite their respective countries’ strained relationship.
The duo came together to rekindle the magic of the 1968 hit Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the movie Brahmachari. The viral clip shows Khan in his usual effervescence, donning sunglasses, and leading Mumtaz in a joyful dance reminiscing the cult classic’s original picturization on Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor.
Recreating the magic of he yesteryear classic, Khan held Mumtaz's hand, just like she did opposite Kapoor. Mumtaz then repeats her signature dialogues "Acha?" and "Toh Kya?" adding a touch of nostalgia to the impromptu performance.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2023/pakistani-rupee-further-strengthens-by-rs1-18-against-us-dollar-in-interbank
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Oct-2023/gold-rate-in-pakistan-today-october-6-2023
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.