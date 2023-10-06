Ahsan Khan, Mumtaz dance to "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche"

Ahsan Khan and Mumtaz’s recent video proves music knows no boundaries!

The Pakistani actor, Khan, dancing alongside the iconic Indian actress, Mumtaz, in a heartwarming moment proved that artists across borders share the same love for music and reciprocate the same level of respect for each other, despite their respective countries’ strained relationship.

The duo came together to rekindle the magic of the 1968 hit Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the movie Brahmachari. The viral clip shows Khan in his usual effervescence, donning sunglasses, and leading Mumtaz in a joyful dance reminiscing the cult classic’s original picturization on Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor.

Recreating the magic of he yesteryear classic, Khan held Mumtaz's hand, just like she did opposite Kapoor. Mumtaz then repeats her signature dialogues "Acha?" and "Toh Kya?" adding a touch of nostalgia to the impromptu performance.