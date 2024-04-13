Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Other News

Single-tier structure and high taxes can curb cigarette consumption

Web Desk
11:38 AM | 13 Apr, 2024
Single-tier structure and high taxes can curb cigarette consumption

ISLAMABAD - Experts and health advocates are supporting the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recommendation to combat Pakistan's high cigarette consumption rates. 

The IMF suggests transitioning to a single-tier tax structure and increasing tobacco product taxes to reduce cigarette consumption. The IMF's Technical Assistance Report, titled "Pakistan Tax Policy Diagnostic and Reform Options," shows that cigarette consumption in Pakistan has decreased by 20-25% following a significant increase in tobacco product prices.

This decrease in consumption reinforces the need to align tax policies with the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines. Health activists are urging the government to switch to a Single Tier Tobacco Taxation System and eliminate the existing dual-tier system for local and imported cigarettes. 

By implementing uniform excise rates and bridging the gap between local and foreign cigarette manufacturers, Pakistan can streamline its taxation system and reduce healthcare costs associated with tobacco-related illnesses. Pakistan, the seventh-largest tobacco-consuming country globally, signed the Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2004.

The WHO emphasizes the importance of robust tax measures to reduce tobacco consumption, particularly in low and middle-income countries, by elevating tobacco prices. However, the cigarette industry is opposing tax hikes, disregarding the health consequences associated with the affordability of cigarettes.

The influence of multinational corporations has led to a staggering loss of 567 billion rupees in revenue over the past seven years. A study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) reveals that smoking-related diseases and deaths cost Rs 615.07 billion ($3.85 billion) in 2019, amounting to 1.6% of the GDP.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Other News

11:38 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Single-tier structure and high taxes can curb cigarette consumption

11:59 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Aeon & Trisl bags top awards from Emaar and Aldar in consecutive ...

11:41 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Top charity founder's first-class flights stir controversy

10:31 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

New chief minister of Punjab to be elected tomorrow

11:13 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

10th Eat Festival - Lahore edition brought together food and music ...

03:16 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Mian Amer Hamza appointed as PFC Chairman

Advertisement

Latest

11:02 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Pakistan urges Iran, Israel to 'exercise restraint, de-escalation' after missile attacks

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: