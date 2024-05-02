Solana presale scam: Investors lose $26.7 million in less than two months

In a cautionary tale for crypto investors, the fallout from a recent Solana presale has left the investors reeling after losing a staggering $26.7 million. The incident, which unfolded just 1.5 months ago, saw X influencers enticing users with presale links promising lucrative returns. Despite the allure, investors soon found themselves trapped in a liquidity trap, as 12 projects failed to deliver on their promises, leaving the investors empty-handed.
The presale frenzy was fueled by an influx of funds from eager investors, drawn in by the prospect of acquiring tokens at seemingly reasonable prices. However, the aftermath revealed a harsh reality: the projects were nothing more than elaborate schemes, with no tangible products or prospects for success. As a result, investors were left grappling with significant losses.
The lack of accountability from the X influencers behind the presale further exacerbates the situation, with no prominent response or recourse offered to the affected investors.
In response to the debacle, a recent tweet has urged caution, advising investors to steer clear of any future projects associated with the founders behind the failed presale.
Only 1 month has passed and 12 of the Solana presale meme coins have been completely abandoned after raising >180,650 SOL ($26.7M).— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) April 21, 2024
Would avoid any future projects launched by these founders. https://t.co/J0zFldRIa6 pic.twitter.com/K610MAEPMn
As the crypto market continues to evolve and attract new investors, incidents like these serve as a timely reminder for individuals to exercise due diligence when navigating the crypto space, emphasizing the importance of thoroughly researching projects and the credibility of those involved.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
