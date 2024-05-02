Search

Solana presale scam: Investors lose $26.7 million in less than two months

Rimsha Amir
06:59 PM | 2 May, 2024
In a cautionary tale for crypto investors, the fallout from a recent Solana presale has left the investors reeling after losing a staggering $26.7 million. The incident, which unfolded just 1.5 months ago, saw X influencers enticing users with presale links promising lucrative returns. Despite the allure, investors soon found themselves trapped in a liquidity trap, as 12 projects failed to deliver on their promises, leaving the investors empty-handed.

The presale frenzy was fueled by an influx of funds from eager investors, drawn in by the prospect of acquiring tokens at seemingly reasonable prices. However, the aftermath revealed a harsh reality: the projects were nothing more than elaborate schemes, with no tangible products or prospects for success. As a result, investors were left grappling with significant losses.

The lack of accountability from the X influencers behind the presale further exacerbates the situation, with no prominent response or recourse offered to the affected investors. 

In response to the debacle, a recent tweet has urged caution, advising investors to steer clear of any future projects associated with the founders behind the failed presale. 

As the crypto market continues to evolve and attract new investors, incidents like these serve as a timely reminder for individuals to exercise due diligence when navigating the crypto space, emphasizing the importance of thoroughly researching projects and the credibility of those involved.

