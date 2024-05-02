Solana presale scam: Investors lose $26.7 million in less than two months

In a cautionary tale for crypto investors, the fallout from a recent Solana presale has left the investors reeling after losing a staggering $26.7 million. The incident, which unfolded just 1.5 months ago, saw X influencers enticing users with presale links promising lucrative returns. Despite the allure, investors soon found themselves trapped in a liquidity trap, as 12 projects failed to deliver on their promises, leaving the investors empty-handed.

The presale frenzy was fueled by an influx of funds from eager investors, drawn in by the prospect of acquiring tokens at seemingly reasonable prices. However, the aftermath revealed a harsh reality: the projects were nothing more than elaborate schemes, with no tangible products or prospects for success. As a result, investors were left grappling with significant losses.

The lack of accountability from the X influencers behind the presale further exacerbates the situation, with no prominent response or recourse offered to the affected investors.

In response to the debacle, a recent tweet has urged caution, advising investors to steer clear of any future projects associated with the founders behind the failed presale.

Only 1 month has passed and 12 of the Solana presale meme coins have been completely abandoned after raising >180,650 SOL ($26.7M).



Would avoid any future projects launched by these founders. https://t.co/J0zFldRIa6 pic.twitter.com/K610MAEPMn — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) April 21, 2024

As the crypto market continues to evolve and attract new investors, incidents like these serve as a timely reminder for individuals to exercise due diligence when navigating the crypto space, emphasizing the importance of thoroughly researching projects and the credibility of those involved.