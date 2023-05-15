Yasir Hussain celebrates Maida Azmat's birthday

Yasir Hussain is a multi-talented Pakistani host, actor and director who gained fame with his debut film Karachi Say Lahore and his notable project Lahore Say Aagay.

Having earned accolades on both domestic and international platforms, the Aik Thi Laila star has firmly established himself as a formidable presence in the entertainment industry. Garnering a massive following that transcends borders, his career has experienced remarkable growth, with his exceptional talent being adored and appreciated by millions.

Recently he took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of a friend Maida Azmat, a notable entrepreneur, image consultant, and influential figure in the field of public relations. Her company, MINT PR, stands as a reputable and well-established public relations firm in Pakistan.

In addition to Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, and Iqra Aziz were present. The post consisted of a delightful compilation of intimate moments, wholesome selfies, and captivating pictures.

On the work front, Hussain will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.