Yasir Hussain celebrates Maida Azmat's birthday

Yasir Hussain is a multi-talented Pakistani host, actor and director who gained fame with his debut film Karachi Say Lahore and his notable project Lahore Say Aagay.
Having earned accolades on both domestic and international platforms, the Aik Thi Laila star has firmly established himself as a formidable presence in the entertainment industry. Garnering a massive following that transcends borders, his career has experienced remarkable growth, with his exceptional talent being adored and appreciated by millions.
Recently he took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of a friend Maida Azmat, a notable entrepreneur, image consultant, and influential figure in the field of public relations. Her company, MINT PR, stands as a reputable and well-established public relations firm in Pakistan.
In addition to Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, and Iqra Aziz were present. The post consisted of a delightful compilation of intimate moments, wholesome selfies, and captivating pictures.
On the work front, Hussain will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
