Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Muslims allowed to perform Umrah on any visa type in major relief

Web Desk
12:07 AM | 26 Apr, 2024
Muslims allowed to perform Umrah on any visa type in major relief

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has announced to relax rules for performing Umrah in a major overhaul for Muslims across the globe.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a social media post that individuals holding various types of visas are now permitted to perform Umrah.

“Arrivals from anywhere and with any visa can perform Umrah with ease and comfort,” the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in an X post.

The ministry asserted that Umrah rituals are accessible to holders of all visas, including personal, family, transit, labor, and e-visas.

“Whatever the type of your visa, you can do Umrah,” it added.

To get a permit for Umrah, Muslims can access the Nusuk app and with relaxed rules, they can now perform the religious ritual with much ease.

It is to be highlighted that the government has recently announced that Dhul Qadah 15 will be the last day for the expiry of Umrah visas for pilgrims coming from other countries.

Previously, the date announced for the expiry of the Umrah visa was Dhul Qadah 29 but the fresh date of Dhul Qadah 15 has been announced to streamline the smooth flow of pilgrims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah from all over the world.

In response to the queries posted on social media, the ministry noted that the validity of the three-month Umrah visa will be deemed to begin from the date of its issuance, instead of the previously approved validity from the date of entry into Saudi Arabia.

The ministry has clarified that the validity period of the Umrah visa is three months from the date of its issuance, provided that it expires no later than Dhul Qadah 15, following the coordination made between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

It is to be mentioned that the government of Saudi Arabia is currently finalizing arrangements for Hajj which is scheduled to take place in June this year.

In 2023, the Saudi government restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65. This year, the Pakistani government announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 in December 2023, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:07 AM | 26 Apr, 2024

Muslims allowed to perform Umrah on any visa type in major relief

02:03 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Another tourist tax introduced by Portugal: Details inside

11:56 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

This country is issuing visas to illegal foreign workers

11:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

Canada warns of further actions against student visas: Details inside ...

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch ...

02:38 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Thailand extends visa-free entry relaxation for Russia: Details inside

Immigration

01:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia includes 'Urdu' language in new call center for pilgrims

07:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iran visa fees in Pakistan: What you need to know

01:23 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Schengen Visa announced for Saudi citizens, gulf countries: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:07 AM | 26 Apr, 2024

Muslims allowed to perform Umrah on any visa type in major relief

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.81 748.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: