Muslims allowed to perform Umrah on any visa type in major relief

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has announced to relax rules for performing Umrah in a major overhaul for Muslims across the globe.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a social media post that individuals holding various types of visas are now permitted to perform Umrah.

“Arrivals from anywhere and with any visa can perform Umrah with ease and comfort,” the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in an X post.

The ministry asserted that Umrah rituals are accessible to holders of all visas, including personal, family, transit, labor, and e-visas.

“Whatever the type of your visa, you can do Umrah,” it added.

To get a permit for Umrah, Muslims can access the Nusuk app and with relaxed rules, they can now perform the religious ritual with much ease.

It is to be highlighted that the government has recently announced that Dhul Qadah 15 will be the last day for the expiry of Umrah visas for pilgrims coming from other countries.

Previously, the date announced for the expiry of the Umrah visa was Dhul Qadah 29 but the fresh date of Dhul Qadah 15 has been announced to streamline the smooth flow of pilgrims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah from all over the world.

In response to the queries posted on social media, the ministry noted that the validity of the three-month Umrah visa will be deemed to begin from the date of its issuance, instead of the previously approved validity from the date of entry into Saudi Arabia.

The ministry has clarified that the validity period of the Umrah visa is three months from the date of its issuance, provided that it expires no later than Dhul Qadah 15, following the coordination made between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is to be mentioned that the government of Saudi Arabia is currently finalizing arrangements for Hajj which is scheduled to take place in June this year.

In 2023, the Saudi government restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65. This year, the Pakistani government announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 in December 2023, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme.