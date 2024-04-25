Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered slight increase in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with international upward trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs245,500 whereas the price of 10-gram closed at Rs207,905 after an increase of Rs429.

In international market, the gold price went up by $2 to reach $2,322.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,650 while the price of 10-gram stands at Rs2,371.94.

A day earlier, per tola price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs242,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs943 to close at Rs207,476.