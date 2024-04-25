Search

Gold & Silver

Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

02:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices registered slight increase in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with international upward trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs245,500 whereas the price of 10-gram closed at Rs207,905 after an increase of Rs429.

In international market, the gold price went up by $2 to reach $2,322.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,650 while the price of 10-gram stands at Rs2,371.94.

A day earlier, per tola price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs242,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs943 to close at Rs207,476.

Will petrol prices go down in Pakistan from May 1?



Latest

03:02 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Decision to decrease naan, roti prices in Islamabad suspended

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.81 748.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

