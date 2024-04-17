UK introduces e-visas in major push for immigration digitalization

LONDON - The UK government is fast switching to digitalization as people in the country with physical immigration documents are being invited to switch to eVisa.

As per the Home Office, the Government aims for a fully digital immigration and border system by 2025 and physical documents will be gradually phased out.

Tom Pursglove, the minister for legal migration and the border, said replacing physical documents with a digital system will ensure firm control over who comes here to live, work or study.

'Invitations will be issued in phases before the process opens to all BRP holders in summer 2024,' read a statement issued by the Home Office on Wednesday.

It has been clarified that it is free and straightforward for those who hold physical and paper documents to create a UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) account to access their eVisa.

'Creating a UKVI account will not change, impact or remove customers’ current immigration status or their rights in the UK,' clarified the Home Office.

The Home Office has stated that eVisas bring substantial benefits to the UK public and to visa customers as they are secure, and cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with.

An eVisa is securely linked with the holder’s unique biometric information and millions of customers are already using them across routes including the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

'Most physical documents, such as biometric residence permits or cards (BRPs or BRCs), are being gradually phased out, with most BRPs expiring at the end of 2024,' stated the Home Office and added that customers who already have an eVisa do not need to do anything but should continue to update their UKVI account with any changes to personal information, such as a new passport or contact details.

'Customers should continue to carry their in-date physical immigration documents with them when they travel internationally until they expire,' read a statement by the Home Office.

'Customers who already have an eVisa should tell the Home Office about any passport on which they intend to travel using the online Update your UK Visas and Immigration account details service on GOV.UK, if this is not already linked to their account, to avoid delays when travelling,' it added.