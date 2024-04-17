Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

UK introduces e-visas in major push for immigration digitalization

Web Desk
08:03 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
UK introduces e-visas in major push for immigration digitalization

LONDON - The UK government is fast switching to digitalization as people in the country with physical immigration documents are being invited to switch to eVisa.

As per the Home Office, the Government aims for a fully digital immigration and border system by 2025 and physical documents will be gradually phased out.

Tom Pursglove, the minister for legal migration and the border, said replacing physical documents with a digital system will ensure firm control over who comes here to live, work or study.

'Invitations will be issued in phases before the process opens to all BRP holders in summer 2024,' read a statement issued by the Home Office on Wednesday.

It has been clarified that it is free and straightforward for those who hold physical and paper documents to create a UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) account to access their eVisa. 

'Creating a UKVI account will not change, impact or remove customers’ current immigration status or their rights in the UK,' clarified the Home Office.

The Home Office has stated that eVisas bring substantial benefits to the UK public and to visa customers as they are secure, and cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with. 

An eVisa is securely linked with the holder’s unique biometric information and millions of customers are already using them across routes including the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

'Most physical documents, such as biometric residence permits or cards (BRPs or BRCs), are being gradually phased out, with most BRPs expiring at the end of 2024,' stated the Home Office and added that customers who already have an eVisa do not need to do anything but should continue to update their UKVI account with any changes to personal information, such as a new passport or contact details.

'Customers should continue to carry their in-date physical immigration documents with them when they travel internationally until they expire,' read a statement by the Home Office.

'Customers who already have an eVisa should tell the Home Office about any passport on which they intend to travel using the online Update your UK Visas and Immigration account details service on GOV.UK, if this is not already linked to their account, to avoid delays when travelling,' it added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:03 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

UK introduces e-visas in major push for immigration digitalization

04:11 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia signs visa free agreement with another Muslim country

04:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Japan welcomes tourists in record numbers for first time

01:38 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Minister reveals timeline for outsourcing of Islamabad Airport

06:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Lithuania proposes tough rules for hiring foreign workers in sweeping ...

01:53 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Electronic gates to be installed at Lahore airport for swift ...

Immigration

11:51 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces major change for Umrah visa expiry

12:18 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

04:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

China introduces wide range of payment options for tourists: Details ...

04:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Immigration dips in New Zealand as experts warn of housing crisis

Advertisement

Latest

08:16 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Different combinations to be tried in New Zealand series: Babar Azam

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: