USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.