PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV: Are You Eligible?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to relaunch the PM Laptop Scheme. He has instructed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to begin the purchase of laptops. Once HEC completes the procurement, the registration process will formally begin. This article provides details on when registration will start, the registration procedure, eligibility criteria, and other important information about the laptop scheme.
The purpose of restarting the laptop scheme is to enhance the quality of science and technology education in Pakistan. Additionally, this initiative aims to fully utilize the potential of IT. By providing laptops, students will be able to create online employment opportunities from home, which will also help reduce the poverty rate in Pakistan.
The registration process for PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV has not yet started. Currently, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is in the process of purchasing laptops as instructed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Once the HEC completes the laptop procurement, the registration process will officially begin.
Regarding the start of the registration process, no final date has been set yet. However, it is expected that the registration for the laptop scheme will officially begin within the next month. Once it starts, aspiring students from across the country can complete their registration by visiting the official Government of Pakistan website: https://pmyp.gov.pk/.
Students who are eligible to register for the laptop scheme in 2024 must be enrolled in an HEC-approved public sector university or its sub-campus. Below is a list of eligible universities for your reference.
The following male and female students will not be eligible for laptops under this scheme:
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.