PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV: Are You Eligible?

11:45 PM | 26 May, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to relaunch the PM Laptop Scheme. He has instructed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to begin the purchase of laptops. Once HEC completes the procurement, the registration process will formally begin. This article provides details on when registration will start, the registration procedure, eligibility criteria, and other important information about the laptop scheme. 

The purpose of restarting the laptop scheme is to enhance the quality of science and technology education in Pakistan. Additionally, this initiative aims to fully utilize the potential of IT. By providing laptops, students will be able to create online employment opportunities from home, which will also help reduce the poverty rate in Pakistan.

How to Apply for PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV?

The registration process for PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV has not yet started. Currently, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is in the process of purchasing laptops as instructed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Once the HEC completes the laptop procurement, the registration process will officially begin.

Regarding the start of the registration process, no final date has been set yet. However, it is expected that the registration for the laptop scheme will officially begin within the next month. Once it starts, aspiring students from across the country can complete their registration by visiting the official Government of Pakistan website: https://pmyp.gov.pk/

Eligible Universities for PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV

Students who are eligible to register for the laptop scheme in 2024 must be enrolled in an HEC-approved public sector university or its sub-campus. Below is a list of eligible universities for your reference.

Eligibility Criteria for PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV

  • Students must be residents of Pakistan.
  • Students must possess a valid Pakistani identity card.
  • Students must be enrolled in public sector universities or HEC-approved degree-awarding institutions.
  • Students must be pursuing a PhD, MS, MPhil, or equivalent 18-year program in an HEC-recognized institution.
  • Male and female students must be enrolled in four-year or five-year bachelor’s degree programs at HEC-approved institutions, whether in morning or evening sessions.
  • Students enrolled in MBA programs are also eligible.

Who is Ineligible for PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV?

The following male and female students will not be eligible for laptops under this scheme:

  • Students who are residents of any country other than Pakistan.
  • Students who do not have a valid Pakistani identity card.
  • Students who fail to provide the required educational documents for verification.
  • Students who have received laptops in earlier phases of the laptop scheme.
  • Students studying in government degree, postgraduate colleges, or affiliated colleges.
    Students who have not submitted an online application for the laptop.
  • Students who have completed their degree program at the time of laptop distribution.

