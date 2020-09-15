Best Netflix shows you should binge watch right now

The fame and acclamation Netflix acquires is no secret when it comes to Television Series. Netflix has a collection of some of the best original shows as well as classics from other productions. The list of these great numbers of shows keeps on expanding, despite the pandemic. Perhaps, Netflix has got us covered in these difficult times.

The ongoing global situation, which has gotten people stuck at home, has resulted in a tremendous increase in the number of hours spent streaming on Netflix. However, one prevalent problem may arrive – deciding which show to binge on next. With 1000’s of great shows, it can be complicated to determine your next catch. But don’t worry; we have sorted this out for you. In this text, you’ll find an array of shows with versatile genres, and take our word for this; you’re going to get hooked!

Mindhunter (2017)

This dark and slow-building show has a gripping sensation that you’ll only witness once you start watching it. The show begins with FBI agent Holden Ford and his partner Bill Tench. They form a project where they go on a USA tour to interview the most atrocious serial killers locked up in prison. They go on to investigate what goes on in the mind of a serial killer before committing the crime, and with that knowledge, they try and solve current cases.

Breaking Bad (2008)

If you haven’t watched Breaking Bad already, put everything aside, and watch it now. This all-time famous show starts with the character of Walter White, who is a chemistry teacher. He is recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and plans to break bad, leave his teaching job, and embrace the crystal meth drug kingpin's life. His only motive to do so is to leave money behind for his family. Exquisitely directed and written, this show will make you question everything till the very end. Take our word for it and watch this show.

Peaky Blinders (2013)

This utterly dark and divine show definitely deserves to be on your to-watch list. Peaky Blinders is all about the Shelby family, led by Thomas Shelby. The series showed the post-war Birmingham region in 1919. The Peaky Blinders are known to sew razor blades in their caps' peaks and are all set to make their name in the world. On this journey, they encounter fierce enemies who try to stop their harmful activities. This show is literally the best of its kind.

Ozark (2017)

Ozark is arguably a great show, depicting great drama, which will definitely be discussed in the coming years. The show focuses on Marty Byrde and his wife Wendy, his daughter Charlotte and son Jonah. The family is compelled to leave Chicago for the Ozark lakes after Marty’s operation to launder money for a gang wrong, exposing his family to great danger.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

This has got to be a nice break from serious crime dramas, where you get to see the humorous side of a police station for the first time. Not only that, but this sitcom set in a New York police station has so much more. It starts with Jake Peralta, a star detective on his team, despite the childlike approach to life. Several exciting characters surround him, like Andre Braugher. This show will definitely get you on to it with its reveling humor.

