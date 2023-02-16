Search

Did Katrina Kaif reject Salman Khan?

Noor Fatima 02:54 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

When somebody mentions the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood, megastar Salman Khan comes to one's mind, however, the 57-year-old star hasn't always been this way.

While the Biwi Ho To Aisi actor has fallen in love more than once, his affection for Indian actress Katrina Kaif has always been in the limelight far more than his other relationships. The couple who has starred in Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Partner, and many more films were also rumored to be in a serious relationship but later parted ways due to reasons unknown.

While the Partner co-stars were said to tie the knot prior to their breakup, Khan suggested that the latter rejected him which led to the duo parting ways.

Most recently, an old video of the Ek Tha Tiger stars from their promotional stint on the show The Kapil Sharma Show has been circulating on social media platforms where the Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam star is seen admitting that the Singh is Kinng diva rejected him.

When asked about Kaif's discipline by the show's cast member, Archana Puran Singh, Khan had a sarcastic response. Singh shared an anecdote about the Bang Bang! actress being so disciplined with her diet that she even refused to have a smoothie. To this, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor interrupted, “She even refused me, let alone the smoothie.”

The fan page edited video had Kaifi Khalil’s Kahani Suno playing in the background which synced with Khan's dejection.

On the work front, the ex-couple will next be seen together in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan's family not invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

