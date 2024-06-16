Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin Naqvi tells Chinese ambassador

Web Desk
11:58 PM | 16 Jun, 2024
Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin Naqvi tells Chinese ambassador
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government is establishing a special police unit to protect foreign nationals in Islamabad, with a particular focus on enhancing security for Chinese citizens, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday.

Naqvi made these remarks during a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

China, a significant ally and investor in Pakistan, has seen its projects targeted by both separatist and religiously motivated militants. These attacks have resulted in casualties among Chinese personnel. The most recent incident occurred in March when a suicide bombing killed five Chinese workers en route to a Beijing-funded hydropower project in Dasu, located in northwest Pakistan.

"Minister Naqvi stated that a separate Special Protection Unit (SPU) is being established in Islamabad specifically for the protection of foreign nationals," reported Radio Pakistan.

This suicide bombing in March was the third significant attack in just over a week targeting China’s interests in Pakistan. Beijing has invested more than $65 billion in various infrastructure, energy, and other projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

China has consistently urged Pakistan to safeguard its nationals from militant attacks. In response, Islamabad has implemented measures to enhance the security of Chinese citizens in the country.

During the meeting, Naqvi briefed the Chinese ambassador on the security plans for Chinese engineers and staff involved in CPEC and other projects, as reported by state media. "No one can create a rift in the eternal friendship between Pakistan and China, and any such conspiracy will never succeed," Naqvi asserted, emphasizing that the security of Chinese nationals working on Pakistan’s construction and development projects is a top priority.

The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, according to Radio Pakistan.

An SPU has already been established in Karachi to ensure the security of Chinese nationals in the city. Additionally, Sindh’s top police official reviewed security measures for Chinese nationals in the southern Pakistani province earlier this week.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:58 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin ...

10:55 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Sanghar camel to get artificial leg, shifted to Karachi for procedure

09:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Six suspects remanded into police custody for chopping camel's leg in ...

06:18 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan introduces strict drone registration policy amid safety ...

05:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Rain expected across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha's second day

04:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Roadside bomb kills 2, injures 5 in KP’s Kurram 

Most viewed

01:08 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh landlord chops off camel's leg for gazing in his field (VIDEO)

02:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

'Where's our government?' Pakistani pilgrims share their sufferings ...

09:06 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024 begins today with record numbers of pilgrims arriving in ...

01:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Karachi traders arrested for selling Qurbani goats with plastic teeth

01:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25

10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin Naqvi tells Chinese ambassador

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: