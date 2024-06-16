Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin Naqvi tells Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government is establishing a special police unit to protect foreign nationals in Islamabad, with a particular focus on enhancing security for Chinese citizens, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday.
Naqvi made these remarks during a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan.
China, a significant ally and investor in Pakistan, has seen its projects targeted by both separatist and religiously motivated militants. These attacks have resulted in casualties among Chinese personnel. The most recent incident occurred in March when a suicide bombing killed five Chinese workers en route to a Beijing-funded hydropower project in Dasu, located in northwest Pakistan.
"Minister Naqvi stated that a separate Special Protection Unit (SPU) is being established in Islamabad specifically for the protection of foreign nationals," reported Radio Pakistan.
This suicide bombing in March was the third significant attack in just over a week targeting China’s interests in Pakistan. Beijing has invested more than $65 billion in various infrastructure, energy, and other projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
China has consistently urged Pakistan to safeguard its nationals from militant attacks. In response, Islamabad has implemented measures to enhance the security of Chinese citizens in the country.
During the meeting, Naqvi briefed the Chinese ambassador on the security plans for Chinese engineers and staff involved in CPEC and other projects, as reported by state media. "No one can create a rift in the eternal friendship between Pakistan and China, and any such conspiracy will never succeed," Naqvi asserted, emphasizing that the security of Chinese nationals working on Pakistan’s construction and development projects is a top priority.
The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, according to Radio Pakistan.
An SPU has already been established in Karachi to ensure the security of Chinese nationals in the city. Additionally, Sindh’s top police official reviewed security measures for Chinese nationals in the southern Pakistani province earlier this week.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
