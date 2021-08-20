Video of mob harassing another woman in Lahore goes viral

A video of another woman being harassed by an uncontrolled mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day has surfaced.

It can be seen in the video that the woman, who was with her family and also carrying a child, is surrounded by the mob.

In the meantime, a girl at the scene gathered courage, attacked the mobsters with a stick and rescued the woman. A policeman also reached the scene and rescued the victim family.

It is worth mentioning here that a video of a TikTokker girl being manhandled and molested by an unbridled mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 had gone viral on social and the mainstream media a couple of days ago. Hundreds of men and youngers attached the TikTokker girl and ripped her clothes.

Police registered a case against 400 people after videos of the incident went viral across the media platforms in Pakistan, but they have yet to arrest any suspect in this case.