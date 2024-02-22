Mathira critiques Momin Saqib's approach to discussing the reality of death

In the fast-paced world of social media, public figures often find themselves at the forefront of discussions and controversies. Recently, Pakistani television host and actress Mathira took a stand against fellow entertainer Momin Saqib's Instagram stories that delved into the sensitive topic of death, all while being filmed in a graveyard.

Mathira, known for her outspoken nature, expressed her concerns over the content, deeming it "stupid" and called for a more thoughtful approach to such subjects.

Saqib's Instagram stories gained attention for their unconventional take on the "reality of death." Filming within the confines of a graveyard, the content aimed to provide viewers with a unique perspective on mortality. However, it sparked controversy and drew criticism for what many considered a lack of sensitivity and respect towards the sanctity of such spaces.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2024-02-21/1708532508-4327.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2024-02-21/1708532508-4327.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2024-02-21/1708532512-5961.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2024-02-21/1708532512-5961.mp4

Mathira, using her platform to address the issue, urged individuals, especially those in the public eye, to exercise caution and empathy when discussing topics as profound and personal as death. In an era where societal challenges and personal hardships are prevalent, she emphasized the need for a more considerate approach in sharing content, especially on social media platforms where audiences vary widely in their experiences and emotions.

The actress stressed the importance of understanding the potential impact of such content on individuals who might be grappling with loss, grief, or other challenging circumstances. Mathira highlighted that in a world where everyone is facing their battles, a little more sensitivity and thoughtfulness can go a long way in fostering a supportive and compassionate online community.

On the professional front, Mathira has starred in some item songs for different films, including Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, Young Malang, Raasta and acted in Sirf Tum Hi To Ho. On a small screen, Mathira hosted The Insta Show and Desi Rapper. She also appeared in several music videos.

Saqib started his career in the showbiz industry in 2020 with the drama serial “Be Adab” and proved his mettle. He is also spotted in the recent drama serial “Raqs-e-Bismil”.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-Oct-2023/mathira-paints-the-town-red-in-latest-new-york-trip



