Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in both local and international markets on Wednesday after it registered slight gains a day earlier.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price stood at Rs215,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold remained unchanged as Rs184,500.

In international market, the price of the precious metal stood at $2,072 per ounce.

Pakistani currency witnessed continued improvement against US dollar in the inter-bank market in recent times.

Rupee closed at 279.67 for selling in interbank on Wednesday as the currency appreciated by 0.04%.

Earlier this week, the rupee further recovered losses as it settled at 279.79 against the greenback.