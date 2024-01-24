Search

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Web Desk
07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in both local and international markets on Wednesday after it registered slight gains a day earlier.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price stood at Rs215,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold remained unchanged as Rs184,500.

In international market, the price of the precious metal stood at $2,072 per ounce. 

Pakistani currency witnessed continued improvement against US dollar in the inter-bank market in recent times.

Rupee closed at 279.67 for selling in interbank on Wednesday as the currency appreciated by 0.04%.

Earlier this week, the rupee further recovered losses as it settled at 279.79 against the greenback.

Web Desk

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

