Nida Khan's latest Instagram reel stuns netizens
Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Nida Khan has been making waves on the internet, thanks to her ethereal beauty, charisma, and acting prowess. The social media influencer turned actress has a knack for inducing awe among her fans who can't get enough of her effervescent personality and rib-tickling videos on Instagram.
Khan's recent Instagram reel spread like wildfire on social media owing to her serving looks. The Mein Hari Piya starlet lip-synced to the following; “Looking like 10/10 + 10 minus nothing add everything that’s me.”
Social media users have agreed with Khan suggesting that she looks absolutely stunning, and expressed their love.
On the work front, Khan's recent works include Pyar Deewangi Hai and Mein Hari Piya.
