Nida Khan's latest Instagram reel stuns netizens

Noor Fatima
12:15 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Nida Khan's latest Instagram reel stuns netizens
Source: Nida Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Nida Khan has been making waves on the internet, thanks to her ethereal beauty, charisma, and acting prowess. The social media influencer turned actress has a knack for inducing awe among her fans who can't get enough of her effervescent personality and rib-tickling videos on Instagram.

Khan's recent Instagram reel spread like wildfire on social media owing to her serving looks. The Mein Hari Piya starlet lip-synced to the following; “Looking like 10/10 + 10 minus nothing add everything that’s me.” 

Social media users have agreed with Khan suggesting that she looks absolutely stunning, and expressed their love. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nida Khan (@iniddaahh)

On the work front, Khan's recent works include Pyar Deewangi Hai and Mein Hari Piya.

More From This Category
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby ...
09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Zara Peerzada shares pictures from her 'baat ...
11:15 AM | 25 Nov, 2022
Celebrities attend Tich Button's premiere
12:18 AM | 25 Nov, 2022
Atiqa Odho to mark her international debut
11:38 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award ...
11:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr