Role in Indian movie opposite Katrina Kaif: Mishi Khan reacts to Abrar-ul-Haq's claim

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan is known for some of memorable roles in drama serials and her bold and sometime controversial statements on social media.
Most recently, she confronted Punjabi singer Abrar-ul-Haq over his claim that an Indian filmmaker offered him a role in a movie opposite Bollywood hottie Katrina Kaif, but he rejected the offer.
She captioned her latest video statement on Instagram, "Some statements are so hilarious that it’s mandatory to say something. Abrarul haq’s latest statement is hilarious." In this statement, she called Abrar-ul-Haq's statement "joke of the year".
Poking fun at Abrar's claim, Mishi asked him to name the year when he was offered the Indian movie. She said it seems that Abrar has been going through some kind of mental turbulence after quitting jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She asked Abrar not to bluff that much and say only the things that people can digest.
She said Abrar even claimed that Eros International Media Ltd, an Indian motion picture production and distribution company based in Mumbai, offered him the movie. She laughed at Abrar's claim that Eros International too was shocked to know about his refusal to work in the Indian movie opposite Katrina Kaif.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
