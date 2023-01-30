Pakistan’s singing sensation Kaifi Khalil leaves fans mesmerised at Saudi concert

RIYADH – After raking accolades at home, Pakistan’s rising star Kaifi Khalil recently enthralled the audience at a live concert in his first international performance in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.
His fans and music concertgoers attended the event held at a local hotel where Kaifi performed his most famous songs, bringing his fans to their feet who swayed to the beats and danced and sang along.
Kaifi, who spent his childhood in the slums of Karachi, become a household name to millions as his song Kahani Suno 2.0 seems to have taken over the music industry by storm. The craze behind Kahani Suno has not toned down as the singer bagged a spot in the top global music video chart on the video streaming platform.
Besides his latest hit, Kaifi went on to stun his fans with his other desi and folk songs.
@kaifi_khalil 🖤#26Jan #kaifikhalil #Kaifi #Jeddah pic.twitter.com/uT5lB6kZdt— سالار (@its_yasirK) January 27, 2023
The singer was elated while speaking with an Arab publication after being adored by fans at his first international concert, saying he tried his best to fill the evening with a rendition of all his songs.
He defined the crowd response as ‘pure magic’, saying he will cherish the experience forever.
As Kingdom allowed its citizen ample opportunities for entertainment, Kaifi also eyed visiting other nations to fulfill his dream.
His recent hit seems to have touched many celebrities including in Pakistan and beyond the border.
