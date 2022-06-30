Hira Mani is in love with Naseebo Lal's voice!
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Hira Mani is in love with Naseebo Lal's voice!
Share

Pakistan's sweetheart Hira Mani praises popular singer Naseebo Lal.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor, who is also trying to make a career in singing, in an Instagram story shared on Thursday claims that she "is in love" with the voice of the Groove Mera singer.

Hira's lauding is for Naseebo Lal's version of popular song Tujhay Bhula Diya from the Bollywood movie Anjaana Anjaani that she sung alongside rising star Sarmad Qadeer at an event.

Tujhay Bhula Diya is originally sung by Shruti Pathak, Shekhar Ravjiani and Mohit Chauhan.

Naseebo, who also crooned to Asha Bhosle’s hit song Chura Lia Hai Tumne on a fan's request, is currently on a tour to five cities of UK.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MOVIEBOX (@1moviebox)

Naseebo Lal, a Pakistani folk singer who sings in Punjabi, Urdu and Marwari, secured several masterpieces under her belt including Coke Studio's Tu Jhoom alongside Abida Parveen, and PSL's Groove Mera alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners.

Hira often shows off her singing talent; last time, she stunned her fans with her vocals when she shared a video of her singing – Qismat Ne Aisa Gham Diya – the title song of her drama serial Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat

On the work front, the 33-year-old is pairing up with Junaid Khan in their upcoming project Yadain.

More From This Category
Dania Shah’s new vlog draws severe criticism
02:47 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Ayeza Khan's bold photos at beach set internet on ...
02:20 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s latest video ...
11:56 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Coke Studio’s hit 'Pasoori' featured in Ms ...
10:52 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
American superstar R. Kelly gets 30 years in ...
09:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
'Put your anda paratha on your status instead of ...
12:19 AM | 30 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah’s new vlog draws severe criticism
02:47 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr