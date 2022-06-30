Hira Mani is in love with Naseebo Lal's voice!
Pakistan's sweetheart Hira Mani praises popular singer Naseebo Lal.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor, who is also trying to make a career in singing, in an Instagram story shared on Thursday claims that she "is in love" with the voice of the Groove Mera singer.
Hira's lauding is for Naseebo Lal's version of popular song Tujhay Bhula Diya from the Bollywood movie Anjaana Anjaani that she sung alongside rising star Sarmad Qadeer at an event.
Tujhay Bhula Diya is originally sung by Shruti Pathak, Shekhar Ravjiani and Mohit Chauhan.
Naseebo, who also crooned to Asha Bhosle’s hit song Chura Lia Hai Tumne on a fan's request, is currently on a tour to five cities of UK.
Naseebo Lal, a Pakistani folk singer who sings in Punjabi, Urdu and Marwari, secured several masterpieces under her belt including Coke Studio's Tu Jhoom alongside Abida Parveen, and PSL's Groove Mera alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners.
Hira often shows off her singing talent; last time, she stunned her fans with her vocals when she shared a video of her singing – Qismat Ne Aisa Gham Diya – the title song of her drama serial Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.
On the work front, the 33-year-old is pairing up with Junaid Khan in their upcoming project Yadain.
