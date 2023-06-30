Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma arrives in Pakistan

Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, has arrived in Pakistan after completing his visit to Kathmandu.

Jack Ma arrived in Pakistan on Thursday by a chartered aircraft provided by the Hong Kong Business Aviation.

He arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon and stayed at the Dwarika Hotel during his visit. Throughout his stay, he explored various places in Kathmandu, including the Kalimati vegetable market, Thamel, and Bhaktapur Durbar Square.

Accompanying him are a team of seven individuals, five Chinese nationals, one Danish citizen and one American citizen, who travelled with him to Pakistan.