Taher Shah is back with ‘Blue Eyes’ & Pakistanis crave some music
Lyricist, singer and producer, Taher Shah is looking forward to making a grand return to Pakistan’s music arena.
Share
LAHORE - Pakistani singer and Eye to Eye sensation Taher Shah has teased his fans with a photo of his eyes dropping a hint about his return in 2020. Shah took to Twitter sharing a picture of his eyes and captioned it ‘coming soon’.
#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/yVoIMMtJdS— TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) December 28, 2019
The singer subsequently unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans as they seem to be unable to hold their horses about what amusing content is to be dropped him this time. Let's have a look at some of the reactions to Shah's post:
Baba another masterpiece incoming.— Ram Rahim FC (@samaksh97) December 29, 2019
all meme maker's rnw: pic.twitter.com/BvH4VVIlht— ⛄ (@ImSwapnilSW) December 28, 2019
@quirky_bunny ye dekho tumhaara favorite— whisky lactone (@Whisky_Lactone) December 28, 2019
Finally some good news. We love you Taher Shah— Waqas (@waqas_x) December 28, 2019
@betalol3 aao phir.aaya angel 😂— Irfan (@Quaidian46) December 28, 2019
I knowwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/BqU8BjJJnr— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 30, 2019
Earlier in 2013, Taher Shah became a countrywide sensation when he released his first song ‘Eye to Eye‘. The song created waves all over the internet, leaving listeners perplexed but Taher Shah claimed in an interview that it took him 20 years to write the lyrics of the song Eye to Eye.
Not only in Pakistan but his debut song made reverberations in India. A renowned Indian publication The Indian Express stated that the song achieved ‘success’ while according to ‘The Atlantic’ the song made him (Taher Shah) an overnight sensation.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
-
- Justice Mamoon Rashid takes oath as new LHC CJ12:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
-
-
- 2020 will be year of development, economic stability, says Dr Firdous11:31 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
-
-
- You Season 3 ‘confirmed’ as Penn Badgley teases new story plot04:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019