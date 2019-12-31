Taher Shah is back with ‘Blue Eyes’ & Pakistanis crave some music

Lyricist, singer and producer, Taher Shah is looking forward to making a grand return to Pakistan’s music arena.
Web Desk
04:06 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Taher Shah is back with ‘Blue Eyes’ & Pakistanis crave some music
Share

LAHORE - Pakistani singer and Eye to Eye sensation Taher Shah has teased his fans with a photo of his eyes dropping a hint about his return in 2020. Shah took to Twitter sharing a picture of his eyes and captioned it ‘coming soon’.

The singer subsequently unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans as they seem to be unable to hold their horses about what amusing content is to be dropped him this time. Let's have a look at some of the reactions to Shah's post:

Earlier in 2013, Taher Shah became a countrywide sensation when he released his first song ‘Eye to Eye‘. The song created waves all over the internet, leaving listeners perplexed but Taher Shah claimed in an interview that it took him 20 years to write the lyrics of the song Eye to Eye.

Not only in Pakistan but his debut song made reverberations in India. A renowned Indian publication The Indian Express stated that the song achieved ‘success’ while according to ‘The Atlantic’ the song made him (Taher Shah) an overnight sensation.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Anoushey Ashraf slams media for spreading rumors
12:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
TikTok star Hareem Shah is planning to leave ...
12:07 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Humayun Saeed performs Umrah on New Year’s Eve
11:48 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
You Season 3 ‘confirmed’ as Penn Badgley ...
04:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra ring in New Year’s ...
04:41 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Ayeza Khan says she’s not on Twitter
04:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf slams media for spreading rumors
12:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr