Are Pakistan, Iran ready for joint film production?

Reports suggest Pakistan is all set to begin a groundbreaking collaboration with Iran, as it prepares to sign two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fields of film, cinema and workforce. Approved by the federal cabinet, this move signifies a significant leap forward in the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to reports.
The ongoing visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan will serve as the platform for signing these MoUs, which encompass two main areas of focus. The first MoU emphasizes the exchange and well-being of skilled workers, while the second aims to strengthen cultural ties through collaborative film production projects.
The workforce cooperation MoU will facilitate the exchange of skilled workers between Pakistan and Iran, enhancing the capabilities of both countries' workforce. Additionally, discussions will be initiated regarding the establishment of a ‘welfare fund’ to support these workers.
The second MoU, focusing on cultural cooperation, will pave the way for joint film production ventures between Pakistan and Iran. This collaboration will also involve the exchange of delegations to gain insights into each other’s film industries. Furthermore, cultural shows will be hosted, fostering deeper connections between the two nations.
This development underscores the deepening relations between Pakistan and Iran, showcasing their shared commitment to mutual growth in both the workforce sector and the film industry.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is in Pakistan on a three-day trip to discuss regional and bilateral relations days after Iran and Israel carried out attacks against each other, risking the Gaza war to expand into a regional conflict.
Raisi is scheduled to hold talks with top Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the two neighbours seek to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile attacks in January.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
