Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestylePakistanViral

'Get your sister married with Babar Azam', Nazish Jahangir responds to trolls

Web Desk
01:49 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
'Get your sister married with Babar Azam', Nazish Jahangir responds to trolls
Source: social media

TV actor Nazish Jahangir remains in news as she responded in negative when asked about marriage proposal with Pakistani captain and star player Babar Azam.

It all started during a TV program in which the Berukhi star said she would apologize instead of accepting Babar Azam's marriage proposal.

Her statement from the show caused furor online, triggering quick response from Babar's fans who took it as rudeness.

Nazish Jahangir was apparently fed up with trolling as she turned her Instagram private after her comment sections flooded with derogatory posts. 

A recent Instagram story linked with Nazish shows actor's frustration with trolling. In her message, Nazish Jahangir told trolls to "marry their sister with Babar Azam, if they are offended by her words".

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-04-24/get-your-sister-married-with-babar-azam-nazish-jahangir-responds-to-trolls-1713949629-1046.jpg
 
Earlier, Nazish Jahangir cleared air that Babar is like a brother to her but his fans are spreading this negativity.

API Response:

Nazish Jahangir responds to fan's question about marrying Babar Azam

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:49 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

'Get your sister married with Babar Azam', Nazish Jahangir responds ...

01:28 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

HEC Higher Education Aptitude Test for Scholarships, M.Phil, and Ph.D ...

11:51 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Usman Bhalli's viral videos online?

12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Humayun Saeed kisses Saboor Ali, video goes viral

10:49 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

'Ishq Murshid' star Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with new sizzling pictures

11:31 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

'Pakistan eyes Pension, BISP cuts' in upcoming budget to fix broken ...

Most viewed

11:41 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

Humaima Malick comes under fire for sharing bold pictures

05:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

TikToker Usman Bhalli’s obscene videos with 'wife' go viral

07:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

04:18 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Local holiday announced in Lahore on April 23

04:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Video of woman running over highway police officer gets viral

07:05 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Lahore to Bahawalnagar motorway map unveiled

Advertisement

Latest

02:38 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Thailand extends visa-free entry relaxation for Russia: Details inside

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Gold price dip by Rs7,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: