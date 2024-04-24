TV actor Nazish Jahangir remains in news as she responded in negative when asked about marriage proposal with Pakistani captain and star player Babar Azam.

It all started during a TV program in which the Berukhi star said she would apologize instead of accepting Babar Azam's marriage proposal.

Her statement from the show caused furor online, triggering quick response from Babar's fans who took it as rudeness.

Nazish Jahangir was apparently fed up with trolling as she turned her Instagram private after her comment sections flooded with derogatory posts.

A recent Instagram story linked with Nazish shows actor's frustration with trolling. In her message, Nazish Jahangir told trolls to "marry their sister with Babar Azam, if they are offended by her words".

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-04-24/get-your-sister-married-with-babar-azam-nazish-jahangir-responds-to-trolls-1713949629-1046.jpg



Earlier, Nazish Jahangir cleared air that Babar is like a brother to her but his fans are spreading this negativity.