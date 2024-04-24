'Get your sister married with Babar Azam', Nazish Jahangir responds to trolls

TV actor Nazish Jahangir remains in news as she responded in negative when asked about marriage proposal with Pakistani captain and star player Babar Azam.
It all started during a TV program in which the Berukhi star said she would apologize instead of accepting Babar Azam's marriage proposal.
Her statement from the show caused furor online, triggering quick response from Babar's fans who took it as rudeness.
Nazish Jahangir was apparently fed up with trolling as she turned her Instagram private after her comment sections flooded with derogatory posts.
A recent Instagram story linked with Nazish shows actor's frustration with trolling. In her message, Nazish Jahangir told trolls to "marry their sister with Babar Azam, if they are offended by her words".
Earlier, Nazish Jahangir cleared air that Babar is like a brother to her but his fans are spreading this negativity.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
