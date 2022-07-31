Saudi govt detains 78 officials on charges of corruption, money laundering
11:59 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Saudi govt detains 78 officials on charges of corruption, money laundering
Source: Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Twitter)
DUBAI – Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced on Saturday arrest of 78 officials accused of bribery, forgery and money laundering.

According to the local media, Nazaha said it carried out 3,207 monitoring rounds from June 30 to July 30. As a result, it arrested suspects in six ministries – Ministries of Defence, Interior, Health, Justice, Education, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

It stated that 78 people were arrested and 116 were investigated for several crimes, noting that some of the 78 detainees were released on bail.

During the monitoring rounds, Nazaha said the most prominent financial and administrative corruption crimes that it monitored were bribery, abuse of power, forgery and money laundering.

