Saudi govt detains 78 officials on charges of corruption, money laundering
Share
DUBAI – Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced on Saturday arrest of 78 officials accused of bribery, forgery and money laundering.
According to the local media, Nazaha said it carried out 3,207 monitoring rounds from June 30 to July 30. As a result, it arrested suspects in six ministries – Ministries of Defence, Interior, Health, Justice, Education, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
It stated that 78 people were arrested and 116 were investigated for several crimes, noting that some of the 78 detainees were released on bail.
The #Oversight_and_Anti_Corruption_Authority initiates a number of criminal and administrative cases during the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443H. pic.twitter.com/jiLuyjYC77— Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (@nazaha_en) July 30, 2022
During the monitoring rounds, Nazaha said the most prominent financial and administrative corruption crimes that it monitored were bribery, abuse of power, forgery and money laundering.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Saudi govt detains 78 officials on charges of corruption, money ...11:59 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan decreases petrol, increases diesel and kerosene oil prices10:37 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain advances in Commonwealth Games after ...09:28 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
-
-
- WATCH – Amar Khan effortlessly mimics K3G scene04:47 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar takes down music video in respect of Muharram ul Haram03:44 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022