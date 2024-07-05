Punjab govt to give free solar systems, interest-free loans to 'eligible' power consumers

Amid the ever-increasing power tariff in Pakistan, the Punjab government has reportedly decided to promote the use of solar energy in the province.
According to sources, the Punjab government has decided to give free solar systems to people using up to 200 units of electricity. Moreover, people using 200 to 500 units of electricity will be given interest-free loans for installation of solar systems.
This week, the average basic electricity tariff was approved to be raised from Rs29.78 to Rs35.50. In a report, the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) revealed that Pakistan's power sector caused a Rs403 billion loss in the Financial Year 2022-23.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
