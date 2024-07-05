Punjab govt to give free solar systems, interest-free loans to 'eligible' power consumers

Amid the ever-increasing power tariff in Pakistan, the Punjab government has reportedly decided to promote the use of solar energy in the province.

According to sources, the Punjab government has decided to give free solar systems to people using up to 200 units of electricity. Moreover, people using 200 to 500 units of electricity will be given interest-free loans for installation of solar systems.

This week, the average basic electricity tariff was approved to be raised from Rs29.78 to Rs35.50. In a report, the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) revealed that Pakistan's power sector caused a Rs403 billion loss in the Financial Year 2022-23.