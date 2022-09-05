Captain among five Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR
11:22 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Captain among five Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Five soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Boyya area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Publication Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

They are identified as Captain Abdul Wali (age 26 years, resident of Wana/South Waziristan District); Naib Subedar Nawaz (age 45 years, resident of Abbottabad); Havaldar Ghulam Ali (age 34 years, resident of Sargodha); Lance Naik Ilyas (age 33 years, resident of Mianwali); and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (age 29 years, resident of Mianwali).

During the conduct of the Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, according to a brief statement by the military's media wing read.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location; resultantly, four terrorists were killed,” the military's media wing said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR stated that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” the ISPR statement added.

