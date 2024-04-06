Fact-Check: Viral photo shows little Pakistani girl sitting beside snow leopard!

A picture showing a little Pakistani girl sitting by a snow leopard went viral on social media recently. Snow-covered mountains are also showing in the background of this picture.

According to the social media posts, the little girl’s name is Gulmina and the snow leopard is said be her pet. The social media posts suggest the girl belongs to the Shamshaal area of Gilgit-Baltistan. The girl adopted this snow leopard when it was very young, mistaking it as a wild cat. But she realized later that it was a snow leopard and not a wild cat. This snow leopard later disappeared into mountains and it lives there, but it comes back occasionally to see Gulmina.

More to follow...