Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday amid increasing international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs245,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram went up by rs1,371 to close at Rs210,562.

In international market, the price of precious commodity increased by $25 to reach $2,390 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices increased by Rs80 per tola and Rs68.59 per 10 gram to reach Rs2,730 and Rs2,30.53, respectively.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs244,000 while the price of 10-gram went up by Rs2,489 to close at Rs209,191.