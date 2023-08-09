Weather update for Lahore

LAHORE – Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in Lahore, and parts of Punjab however, rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in several cities in the region late in night and on Thursday.
Lahore Temperature today
On Wednesday, people of Lahore will feel the heat, the minimum temperature was recorded at 36C, while the mercury can go up to 38C. Relative humidity was recorded at 53 percent.
The Max UV Index is expected to be 11, which is extremely high, and winds blew at 14km/h.
The Cloud Cover is said to be more than 51 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.
Lahore Air Quality Index
Air Quality of Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, worsened to 137, which is unhealthy. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.
Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
PMD predicted a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.
Past 24-Hour Weather
The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab and Rawalakot.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
