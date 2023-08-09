Weather update for Lahore

LAHORE – Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in Lahore, and parts of Punjab however, rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in several cities in the region late in night and on Thursday.

Lahore Temperature today

On Wednesday, people of Lahore will feel the heat, the minimum temperature was recorded at 36C, while the mercury can go up to 38C. Relative humidity was recorded at 53 percent.

The Max UV Index is expected to be 11, which is extremely high, and winds blew at 14km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be more than 51 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, worsened to 137, which is unhealthy. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

PMD predicted a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab and Rawalakot.