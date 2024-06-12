Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in domestic market on Wednesday amid increasing international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs600 to Rs241,900.

Similarly, the price 10-gram surged by Rs514 to reach Rs207, 390 in local market.

The precious metal increased by $6 to close at $2,313 per ounce in international market.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in domestic market as per tola price stood at Rs2,750 and 10-gram at Rs2,357.68.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan also witnessed gains as per tola gold prices surged by Rs900 to settle at Rs241,300, whereas, the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs629 to close at Rs206,876.