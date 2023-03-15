Search

Lifestyle

Mansha Pasha calls for mutual respect among artists and cricketers

Web Desk 12:42 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Mansha Pasha calls for mutual respect among artists and cricketers
Source: Mansha Pasha (Instagram)

Although we're only three months into 2023, the entertainment industry has been rife with controversies. Some actors have been ridiculed on talk shows, leading to unnecessary conflicts.

Recently, actor Mohib Mirza and cricket legend Younis Khan were embroiled in a war of words on a local talk show. While the duo resolved their differences amicably, many were left bewildered by their argument.

In another incident, last month, Sami Khan, Pasha's co-star from Khudgarz, was subjected to disrespectful treatment on a local talk show, where he was asked supposedly "funny" questions that insinuated he had an unsuccessful career. The incident garnered widespread criticism, with actors such as Ayesha Omar, Muneeb Butt, Armeena Khan, and Ghana Ali coming to his defence.

Although Khan later urged his followers to move on from the incident, the issue of respect and the ongoing animosity among members of the entertainment fraternity remains a topic of concern.

Amidst the chaos, Lollywood diva, Mansha Pasha has taken to social media to offer a piece of advice to her colleagues.

In an Instagram Story, she addressed "Dear Pakistani artists, cricketers, hosts, etc," and urged them to prioritize respect for one another if they want to earn the world's respect for their work and their country. Pasha further implored them to "Take it easy on each other for God's sake!"

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-03-14/1678801757-9224.jpeg 

The Koyal star shared a separate Instagram Story in which she made an impassioned plea to her colleagues. She implored them to refrain from putting each other down and to stop diminishing each other's contributions. "Belittling and demeaning one another does not make you greater," she emphasized.

On the work front, Pasha was recently seen in Surkh Chandni, Haqeeqat, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida and Dikhawa.

Mansha Pasha shares reel about women and their hair struggles

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim and Rabia Butt set to star in upcoming short series 'Gunnah'

03:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Aima Baig calls out Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'

08:41 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Musaddiq Malek calls out Maria B over campaign shoot on historic burial ground in Bahawalpur

11:21 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project

10:18 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Hania Aamir encourages self-love and acceptance in latest Insta video

04:03 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Sonam Bajwa turns heads with dazzling silver saree and deep-neck blouse ensemble

01:38 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Leaked audio of Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Shah surfaces online amid ...

01:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: