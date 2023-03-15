Mansha Pasha calls for mutual respect among artists and cricketers

Although we're only three months into 2023, the entertainment industry has been rife with controversies. Some actors have been ridiculed on talk shows, leading to unnecessary conflicts.
Recently, actor Mohib Mirza and cricket legend Younis Khan were embroiled in a war of words on a local talk show. While the duo resolved their differences amicably, many were left bewildered by their argument.
In another incident, last month, Sami Khan, Pasha's co-star from Khudgarz, was subjected to disrespectful treatment on a local talk show, where he was asked supposedly "funny" questions that insinuated he had an unsuccessful career. The incident garnered widespread criticism, with actors such as Ayesha Omar, Muneeb Butt, Armeena Khan, and Ghana Ali coming to his defence.
Although Khan later urged his followers to move on from the incident, the issue of respect and the ongoing animosity among members of the entertainment fraternity remains a topic of concern.
Amidst the chaos, Lollywood diva, Mansha Pasha has taken to social media to offer a piece of advice to her colleagues.
In an Instagram Story, she addressed "Dear Pakistani artists, cricketers, hosts, etc," and urged them to prioritize respect for one another if they want to earn the world's respect for their work and their country. Pasha further implored them to "Take it easy on each other for God's sake!"
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-03-14/1678801757-9224.jpeg
The Koyal star shared a separate Instagram Story in which she made an impassioned plea to her colleagues. She implored them to refrain from putting each other down and to stop diminishing each other's contributions. "Belittling and demeaning one another does not make you greater," she emphasized.
On the work front, Pasha was recently seen in Surkh Chandni, Haqeeqat, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida and Dikhawa.
